Pregnant model Bar Refaeli came out in a slinky dress
34-year-old Israeli model Bar Refaeli, despite his interesting situation, arrived at the Venice film festival and walked on the red carpet, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The model arrived at the screening of the film “To the stars” Director James gray in which brad pitt played the main role. In the film the main character — engineer of the army corps travels the Galaxy in search of his father, who went in search of extraterrestrial civilization 20 years ago.
The track Bar came in a black Maxi dress with drapery on the belly. The dress is beautifully stressed pregnant belly model (Rafaeli, recall, waiting for the third child).
Outfit star added sandals heels, earrings pendant with emerald stones, and simple makeup. Bar hair gathered in a bun.