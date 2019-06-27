Pregnant? Nastya Kamenskikh has excited fans with new photo
Famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky provoked a new round of rumors about her pregnancy.
The reason for this was the latest post of the singer in a Network, in which she put a new photo which fans considered provocative because in the picture it is clearly visible that Nastya Kamensky pregnant!
In the photo, the actress walks down the stairs in a nice tight dress Nude.
Gown emphasized the perfect shape of the singer, but many fans when it saw she was better in her tummy and her chest became more curvy.
“And why I think that Nastya is pregnant?”, “She’s pregnant?!”, “Nastia pregnant that’s for sure) the Campaign is already pregnant!”, “Nastya you’re pregnant”, “You don’t it seems scho Nast gift???”, — ask a relevant question fans.
However, many find a counter-point to the beauty of the singer: “Is feminine and beauty knocks you off your feet!”, “Babe, I’m way in this photo I do not see any of the abdomen”, “let not pregnant she is fat”, “Damn, your hand on your stomach put it all… pregnant”.
In the end, the participants came to the conclusion that whatever it was, the image of the singer was just excellent. And fine jewelry and loose curls added style a touch of romance and lightness.
As previously reported “FACTS” Nastya Kamensky has pleased fans with its bright video from the bachelorette party. The evening before the wedding to invite the bride spent in the company of best friends. Girls dressed in white and Nastia as the hero of the occasion and even donned the crown.
