Pregnant Natalka Karpa became the presenter
Famous Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa, who in 38 years, waiting for the firstborn, was the presenter. She will lead a column on the channel “Ukraine”, which will tell you about late motherhood, and also will share personal feelings.
Natalia said that together with her husband Evgeny Terekhov they visited the ultrasound determined the sex of the baby. At 25 weeks the baby is growing well, but the worries of the expectant mother.
“It was pretty unusual state for me, and besides, his stomach was very hard, to be honest, I was very scared! I even every step had a hard time doing — it was uncomfortable and painful. I called the doctor and he explained that this hypertonicity of the uterus” — shared Natalka Karpa journalists “Ranok z with Ukraine”.
This happens because of overload and stress in the expectant mother. And although the work shows the child allows, still Natalka decided to rest. The singer feels good almost all the time, says the morning sickness was on the first months of pregnancy, and now is constantly hungry.
“To be honest, I always want chemistry, chips, coke! I’m just sitting on this jar, meditate, and then spat, went bought, drank, and became so good!” laughing, told Natalka.
Natalka has admitted that he dreams about her daughter, and Eugene waiting for her son. Although the sex of the baby is determined, parents don’t know it yet — everything is hidden in a special box.
“Who do we have: a boy or a girl, we find out at the party. I want to invite all friends and relatives that we declassified the sex of our baby!”, — told Natalka.
We will remind, recently again became a mother athlete Liliya Podkopaeva. Also, the ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos gave birth to a daughter in Monaco.
