Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos appeared in a candid way

| August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The celebrity shared his rules of care for the body during pregnancy.

Ex-“VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos, which in the swimsuit show, how much weight gained during pregnancy never ceases to prove that in an interesting position, you can be sexy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Беременная Санта Димопулос предстала в откровенном образе

With his Instagram followers a celebrity has shared a sexy black-and-white photo, which appears braless in a translucent Cape. The author of the picture of the hot steel tandem photographers Vick said.

Under the post Dimopoulos shared with the followers their secrets to body care. In particular celebrities admitted that from the stretch, uses a special cream, drinking a lot of water and doing lymphatic drainage massage.

Беременная Санта Димопулос предстала в откровенном образе

Santa also advises to swim a lot. “Exercise without back strain, lower back and joints. When worn on about 20 extra pounds, the last thing I can think of is sports. But in the pool (or any water) you weigh just a tenth of that on land. Therefore, exercise in water for pregnant women can be a real salvation,” — said Santa.

Also the star regularly makes the manicure and pedicure is peeling and rough brush, do not paint the hair in principle, but the haircut did once.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.