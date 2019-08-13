Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos appeared in a candid way
The celebrity shared his rules of care for the body during pregnancy.
Ex-“VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos, which in the swimsuit show, how much weight gained during pregnancy never ceases to prove that in an interesting position, you can be sexy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
With his Instagram followers a celebrity has shared a sexy black-and-white photo, which appears braless in a translucent Cape. The author of the picture of the hot steel tandem photographers Vick said.
Under the post Dimopoulos shared with the followers their secrets to body care. In particular celebrities admitted that from the stretch, uses a special cream, drinking a lot of water and doing lymphatic drainage massage.
Santa also advises to swim a lot. “Exercise without back strain, lower back and joints. When worn on about 20 extra pounds, the last thing I can think of is sports. But in the pool (or any water) you weigh just a tenth of that on land. Therefore, exercise in water for pregnant women can be a real salvation,” — said Santa.
Also the star regularly makes the manicure and pedicure is peeling and rough brush, do not paint the hair in principle, but the haircut did once.