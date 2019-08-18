Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos appeared in a seductive manner

The celebrity also shared with fans that he was afraid to give birth.

Ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos, which in her swimsuit showed 19 poundsthat are gained during the pregnancy, not even in an interesting position very sexy that persistently demonstrates in his Instagram.

So, the celebrity shared with subscribers photoblog the scenes of the photo shoot, which appears in the 37th week of pregnancy. In the photo Santa is posing in lingerie and white shirt-top.

“Photo in 37 weeks – it’s like a deliberate suicide. But Christina Snegirev did everything expertly and quickly, so I’m very much alive and healthy”, — signed photo of Santa.

However, the star decided to answer the questions of the followers stories. Now Dimopoulos confessed to fans that she was afraid to give birth.

