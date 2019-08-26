Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos appeared in a spicy way
Ex-member of popular musical group “VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos showed candid photos in the last month of pregnancy.
Corresponding to the star published on the page in Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Politeka.
His new post Santa was accompanied by a photo where she showed quite a large tummy. Santa opened the hem of her dress right up to his chest, showing it to the public. This photo it was accompanied by a story about his dream in which she dreamt that she was giving birth.
“Had a dream last night that giving birth. Really nothing is ready, hospital bag not Packed, the doctor was still on vacation. Tomorrow exactly 38 weeks. Girls, for some weeks gave birth? Especially the second one. Say, flies faster!”, — said the singer. And the followers began to answer her questions and fill the girl compliments in the comments to the picture.