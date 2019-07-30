Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos published in tight dress

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer attended the theater.

Pregnant ex-“via Gra” Santa Dimopoulos actively spends time on the azure coast of France, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Commander in chief.

Беременная Санта Димопулос вышла в свет в обтягивающем платье

32-year-old singer on his page on Instagram posted a series of photos posing in tight dresses ludowego shade in a luxury hotel.

“Another lovely evening in the Treasury of my memories. The love story of Anna Akhmatova and Nikolai Gumilev. Thank you my dear for the emotions”, signed pictures of star.

On pictures with Santa, which is in the final weeks of pregnancy, shows a rather large belly.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.