Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos son and I took a walk around Monaco

| August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Former member of the Ukrainian pop group VIA Gra Santa Dimopulos very soon a second time become a mother. She is in the 35th week of pregnancy, the baby will be born in one of maternity hospitals of Monaco.

Беременная Санта Димопулос с сыном прогулялась по Монако

The same with her is her eldest son from her first marriage with Andrew Dzhedzhula — 10-year-old Daniel. The boy lives with mom, but dad often talks.

Now Santa Dimopoulos married to the owner of the network of sports clubs Igor Kucherenko — the baby that would soon be born, will be their first child.

