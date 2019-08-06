Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos son and I took a walk around Monaco
Former member of the Ukrainian pop group VIA Gra Santa Dimopulos very soon a second time become a mother. She is in the 35th week of pregnancy, the baby will be born in one of maternity hospitals of Monaco.
The same with her is her eldest son from her first marriage with Andrew Dzhedzhula — 10-year-old Daniel. The boy lives with mom, but dad often talks.
Now Santa Dimopoulos married to the owner of the network of sports clubs Igor Kucherenko — the baby that would soon be born, will be their first child.
