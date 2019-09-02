Pregnant Santa Dimopoulos undressed before giving birth (photo)
The pregnant singer and fitness model Santa Dimopoulos, which prepares for the advent of a second child in Monaco, shocked candid photo shoot. Star is now in the 39th week of pregnancy, that does not prevent to show her naked body. In the new pictures she’s in swimsuits and seductive lingerie shows impressive stomach and bare chest.
In the posts under the photo Santa is thinking about the upcoming birth and shares his experience of waiting for a child.
“Arbuzik. Soon…” — wrote under one of the photos Dimopoulos.
Recall, this will be the second child for Santa. It brings up the older son from the first husband Andrew of Jujuly. In 2015, Dimopoulos married the owner of the network of sports clubs Igor Kucherenko.
“FAKTY” wrote that pregnant a second time athlete Liliya Podkopayeva showed rounded tummy.
