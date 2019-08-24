Pregnant Santa Dimopulos in a bikini told me what the series prefers
Santa Dimopoulos will soon become a mother for the second time. Meanwhile, the star found time for watching the series.
“Very relevant topic for me right now – TV shows. Share your selection and you drop your top most fascinating series.
“Queen Of The South”.
Not really safe pregnant, but I went:) Crime Saga about the drug lords, but unlike a Drug, here the main character female. Most interesting is that the plot of the novel based on a true story that occurred with the Mexican Teresa Mendoza. The show is very dynamic, with an interesting plot and a good shot, but a lot of murders and violence. 7.5/10
“Killing Eve” (Killing Eve). Analyst Eva Polastri begins the hunt for a psychopathic contract killer Villanelle. Two women become obsessed with each other. Not bad, but the second season I gave up as it became boring, I might come back with time. 6/10
“Chernobyl”. Shaken to the core. We all heard a lot about the tragedy, but after viewing, the awareness of poverty eats into the consciousness of the terrible truth. Removed amazing done a tremendous job on recreating that time with maximum realism. The series tells the whole story of the Chernobyl tragedy over the 5 series. It clearly shows the whole situation that happened in the Soviet Union about how everything is hidden about how people not knowing the consequences without fear watched it all, about how people who are supposed to be heroes, sacrificing their health in the liquidation of the accident at the moment remain obscure. The film is very heavy, but it is necessary to know and remember. Definitely recommended for viewing. 9/10
“Chambers” (Chambers) – mystical horror-drama with Uma Thurman. The history of the transplantation of the soul. The film tells about the unique case of heart transplant girl Sasha, who subsequently finds himself in the grim echoes of its former owner, Becky (daughter uma Thurman), who died under strange circumstances. Overall — interesting, but the ending is blurred, apparently for the second season:) 7.5/10
“Big little lies 2″. How interesting and dynamic was the first season (actors, music, interesting conversations, the aesthetics in each frame), is so tedious and stretched the second, even though the brilliant Meryl Streep. 6/10,” wrote Santa in his microblog.
This post, the singer was accompanied by their pictures in a bikini.