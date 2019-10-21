Premier Doug Ford has reviewed the spheres of influence three Ministers (PHOTO)

The head of the province made the decision on introduction of changes to the responsibilities of the three Ministers of his Cabinet on the eve of the resumption of the legislative Assembly next week.

Ford made a statement on the reorganization of the three ministries with a goal to pay more attention to the issue of employment growth and small business support.

The Minister of labour, Monte McNaughton (Monte McNaughton) now also will oversee training and professional development, that is, will assume some responsibilities that were previously included in the portfolio of the Minister of colleges and universities Ross Romano.

Run by Lisa McLeod is now a cultural heritage of the province in addition to her duties as Minister of sports, tourism and culture.

The change happened after Ford reshuffled his Cabinet last spring, moving a number of Ministers, including McNaughton, Romano and McLeod on their new roles.

The provincial legislature is on a long break, as his representatives went on vacation in June, and the new session will start next week.