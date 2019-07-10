Premiere in Saskatoon are set to discuss trade, climate and more (PHOTOS)

At the annual conference in Saskatoon, where there were 13 Prime Ministers of Canada, among other pressing issues expected to be discussed in trade policies and aspects of the fight against climate change.

Meeting behind closed doors will be held today and tomorrow at a hotel in the city center.

The Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Mo is holding a conference of the Federation and said that one of the priorities is the destruction of trade barriers between jurisdictions.

The meeting, organized by, among other things, due to the October Federal election, against the backdrop of condemnation of the Federal energy policies of individual conservative leaders, not to mention the fact that the four provinces filed a lawsuit against the government in connection with the carbon tax.

Yesterday most of the Prime Ministers visited the Big River First Nation, North of Saskatoon, and there talked with the leaders of indigenous peoples.

The head of the National Assembly of first Nations Perry Bellegarde announced that he had spoken with Ministers about the beginning of work on the reform of social security systems in relation to indigenous children.