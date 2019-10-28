Premiere of feature film “Tom and Jerry” will take place in December 2020
October 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Recently it became known that the film company Warner Bros premiere of the feature film “Tom and Jerry” was moved to an earlier date. The premiere is scheduled for December 23, 2020.
Earlier, Warner Bros the date of the premiere called the middle of spring 2021, but the creators of “Tom and Jerry” were able to keep within a shorter period, so screening can take place before, according to the publication the Hollywood Reporter in Twitter account. The plot of action films will take place in new York.
Viewers will see favorite characters Tom and Jerry who will continue the “war” in the hotel. The employee of the hotel shortly before their planned wedding asks the cat to get rid of the rodent, as is afraid that he will break an important event.