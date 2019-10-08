Premiere of “Maleficent” in Rome
At the premiere in Rome in the framework of her promotional tour picture “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) from Director Joaquim Ronning attended two super stars. 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 61-year-old Michelle Pfeiffer.
Yesterday in part of her promotional tour in Tokyo, Angelina met with his eldest son, Maddox, arrived in the capital of Japan from Seoul for the meeting with the mother.
Despite rumors of a strained relationship of the two stars, Michelle and Angelina posed willingly, embracing each other.