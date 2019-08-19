Premiere of the Jaguar E-Type Low Drag Coupe at The Quail

The creation of machines the developers have gone 8 years.

Coupe E-Type Low Drag 1963, is one of the most beautiful cars Jaguar. Specialists Diez Concepts were finally able to show the public testmodule variation of the E-Type Low Drag Coupe.

The car presented at the Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club. To recreate the car had to spend the whole 8 years. The original E-Type had a number 49FXN, a variant recreated Diez Concept, was awarded the room OWL226. As stated by the developer restowage E-Type Marco Diez 49FXN is one of the most beautiful cars ever produced.

Jaguar E-Type Low Drag Coupe at number OWL662 was completed with a 3.8-liter 380-horsepower V6 engine with a modern intake that supplies air to the carburetors Weber.

