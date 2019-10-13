Premiere of the second season of the mystical series “Charmed”
According to the TV company The CW Television Network, recently premiered the next, the second season of the mystical series in the genre of drama Charmed. Performers of the main roles in the film were the Actresses melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans and Slow Montok.
In the story “Bewitched”, the three sisters, the characters played called artist, after his mother’s death orphaned and then found out that each of them has a magical gift. So girls, living among ordinary people who become heroes ordinary people from the machinations of evil forces.
Chief Executive producer of the second season of “Charmed” began Nellie Nugiel, who previously worked on the film “the University” as well as George Norte, known for “Fraud”. Directors of the mystic drama – Jeffrey Byrd and Stuart Gillard, according to “Regnum”.