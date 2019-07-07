Premiere of the sequel “pirates of the Caribbean” will take place in 2020
Premiere of the sequel “pirates of the Caribbean” tells of the adventures of captain Jack Sparrow, will be held in may 2020. Fans worldwide can not wait to meet their favorite characters.
The debut of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was held in 2003. For 16 years, the Directors shot five parts of the robber and at the same time, the character Jack Sparrow. The role of a pirate is brilliantly played by johnny Depp.
Fans were expecting a sixth of this year, but it turned out the movie will be released on the big screens only in 2020. The plot has not been disclosed. Depp, rumored, confirmed his participation in the project.