Premiere rival of Usik’s habibatou before fight with the Ukrainian won an impressive knockout (video)
Alexander Usik and Tyrone Spong
Dutch fighter Tyrone Spong, who will enter his name in Boxing history as the first opponent Alexander Usik (16-0-0, 12 KO) in a super heavyweight, scored an impressive victory on the evening of Boxing in Mexico.
33-year-old undefeated heavyweight met with Jason Minda from Ecuador.
The fight lasted less than 2 rounds. Spong was dominating. After the first knockdown, Jason found the strength to rise, but was immediately trapped in the corner, and after a powerful aperkot the Dutchman collapsed to the canvas.
The referee immediately stopped the fight.
Thus, Spong got his 14th victory on a professional ring, and 13 of them ahead of time.
Add that Tyrone holds the fourth place in the WBO rankings.
Full video of fight Spong – Minda:
Note that yesterday promotion company Matchroom Boxing officially announced the fight Cirrus – Spong, according to the website boxingnews24.com.
As expected the debut of the Ukrainian heavyweight champion will be held in Chicago at the arena Vintrast October 12.
In turn, the former absolute world champion in craterface shared impressions from his next opponent.
“I am happy that my debut fight in the heavyweight division agreed and will take place on October 12 in Chicago. Spong is a heavyweight who has speed and power. He is in the ring not so long ago, but has already achieved great success. I must pass this difficult test, to continue to fight for the title of world champion in the heavyweight division. Looking forward to meeting”, – quotes Alexander edition.