Premium SUV based on Toyota Crown bypassed the German bestsellers

| August 12, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Премиальный внедорожник на базе Toyota Crown обошел немецкие бестселлеры

Before the “celestial” dealers Hongqi HS7 got only on 12 July, and in less than a month to dealers managed to sell over 2.5 million copies of the new SUV.

At the same time, the number of pre-orders for the SUV exceeded five thousand.

With these figures new from FAW surpassed the sales of its main rivals — the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. In terms of safety and the list of available options Chinese SUV is not inferior to the German models, and in the top versions even gives them a head start.

Recall, the brand Hongqi produced for home market of premium cars for senior officials – a kind of “analogue” of our Aurus. Earlier this year the concept has slightly changed – the company decided to make their products more mass.

The new SUV, whose length exceeds five metres, leads a three-liter V-shaped “six” CA6GV30TD power output of 338 horsepower and is paired with 8АКПП from Aisin.

Already in “base” Hongqi HS7 relies all-wheel drive.

In the list of available options and equipment manufacturer have included a number of intelligent safety systems: adaptive cruise control function in a traffic jam, camera circular video review, warning system frontal and side collisions, and more.

