Prepare at a time 50 meatballs: Nastya Kamenskih revealed details of family life with Potapov
Popular singer Nastya Kamenskih, which is now enjoying a day with her husband captain on the ocean, on the eve gave a Frank interview to the channel “Ukraine”, which revealed previously unknown details of the wedding, told about life after marriage, healthy eating and intrigued by the release of a new sexy clip.
Nastya admitted that actually they invite in the beginning of cooperation hated each other. During the tours went in separate cars and stayed in different hotels. Gradually they were able to build a working relationship that turned into friendship and then into love. His novel, says Anastasia, they did not hide, but just couldn’t stand him to the public.
The wedding date they have chosen for the year before the event. Knew about it only a limited circle of loved ones. Nastya admitted that they are seriously engaged not only their health, but also monitors the power of the husband.
“Brought home the flour, butter, cook only in olive. I usually cook healthy food for two or three days. Making pasta, baked fish, cutlets of rabbit. Usually cook 50 hamburgers. But sometimes, enough for one day. Alesha has a good appetite”, — laughing, told Nastya in the program “Sravi way”.
The singer also admitted that now they have Alexei there are no conflicts and disputable situations are solved by talking. “Very calmly. With great respect to each other. We’re not fighting at all” — says Nastya in category “Kava z pertsem”.
She shared that the free time when they both happen in Kiev prefer to play together.
“Recently, coincidentally, was in the city. Decided to spend the day together. Alex cancelled everything and made a date. We walked from the Arch of friendship of peoples to the Park of Glory”, — said Kamensky.
She also assured that while not pregnant, no matter how closely fans to her tummy. “When I’m pregnant, everyone will know about it” — says Nastya.
NK also promises very soon to surprise their fans with new work — clip “Elefante”, which will appear in the sexy images.
