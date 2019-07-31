Prepare your body to fall: 5 drinks that will strengthen the immune system
Even in summer you should think about how to strengthen the immune system. This may help in certain foods and drinks. It is the last and will be discussed. By the way, some of them will be perfect on a hot summer day.
Smoothies
Fruit smoothies is a treasure trove of useful trace elements and vitamins. Thanks to them we can significantly strengthen the immune system. The most important thing in this drink is, of course, the vitamin responsible for proper functioning of the immune system. Smoothies with the addition of orange, lemon, kiwi or strawberry is one of the most successful elections for the person who wants to strengthen immunity. And to prepare such drinks easy, and the options of recipes, an incredible array. A good drink at any time of the year, most importantly, check the freshness of the fruit.
Drink with lemon
Beverages, which is composed of lemon, a priori be beneficial to the immune system. Thanks to him you can get your daily dose of vitamin C, necessary for health promotion. For example, you can prepare water with lemon, to bring in a small bottle and drink whenever you want. If it was cooler, it will be useful to drink tea with this fruit, it is good to add a slice of fresh ginger and teaspoon of honey (for those who like sweeter). This drink has a pleasant taste and aroma, and to talk about its undoubted benefit is unlikely to have.
A cocktail with a probiotic
Immune system and digestive tract are closely related with each other. Therefore, it is necessary to organize the work of both parts of a single system. If you make a cocktail with a probiotic, the organism will work perfectly. In part this drink should be coconut (or almond) milk, coconut yogurt, fresh orange juice, carrot juice and 2/3 Cup of frozen pineapple. Mix all in a blender and enjoy!
Herbal drink
Not every tea can be helpful in strengthening the immune system. But prepared on the basis of herbs is able to cope with this task. Just mix the dried herbs to choose from and brew in boiling water. Ideal helpers will be the color of lime, red clover, red raspberry, nettle, oats, dried peppermint.
Drink with sea buckthorn
Very soon you can harvest the berries, and they should prepare for the winter. Because this berry is a storehouse of useful items. It is all important to immunity, vitamins, fatty omega-3 acids and antioxidants. Sea buckthorn tea is very useful. And to cook it simple. You need to take 100 grams of sea buckthorn berries, 2 cinnamon sticks, boiling water and a couple teaspoons of honey. Berries should be crushed to give juice, then all the ingredients pour boiling water. After five minutes the drink strengthens the immune system, will be ready. Enjoy and gain strength in the fall!
Medikforum