Preparing to escape in the furnaces of Auschwitz found a cache of belongings of the prisoners
In the chimney of one of the furnaces of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz discovered personal belongings of prisoners of block 17, which, according to the documents, were kept the prisoners applied professions, writes the BBC.
Among the found objects — knives, forks, scraps of leather, scissors and some tools. They were found in April during construction works, when the Austrian national Fund for victims of national socialism decided to renovate 17 block in anticipation of a future exhibition.
Workers documented the items found, and then handed them over to the Auschwitz Museum. Photos of the finds can be seen here.
Why all these things were safely tucked away, is unclear. In the press release of the Austrian Fund experts pointed out that perhaps a group of prisoners preparing to escape, or they use these items to exchange with other inmates.
Auschwitz is one of the most infamous concentration camps, where during the Second world war killed about one million European Jews. The camp was located in the South of Nazi-occupied Poland, its territory was the largest complex of gas chambers.
Just over 4.5 years there killed at least 1.1 million people, among whom besides the Jews were Polish citizens, Soviet prisoners, Gypsies, homosexuals and Jehovah’s witnesses of different nationalities.
In January of this year in Israel is widely celebrated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp. At the ceremony of the Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem in Jerusalem was attended by surviving inmates of the Nazi concentration camps and the leaders of many States.
By the time the war ended in 1945 in Europe, there were more than 40 concentration camps.
