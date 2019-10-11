Prescription anti-aging cream wrinkles and sagging skin. You can look 10 years younger!
Many salon treatments for rejuvenation and tightening of skin of the face and neck based on the use of gelatin. In addition, gelatin is included in many anti-aging cosmetic creams. Gelatin is a source of natural collagen, which is vital for Mature skin.
Gelatin has a positive effect on protein and amino acid metabolism of the skin, improving its condition. Smoothes fine lines, softens and whitens the skin, improves blood circulation.
There are many recipes for homemade gelatin masks that need to be prepared immediately before use. Unfortunately, not all and not always is for this time.
We offer a recipe gelatin cream that works so well as a mask. But it doesn’t need to cook every time! Cook it once — and jars of the cream will last for about 1 month for nightly use. The result after this cream is amazing! After 3-4 weeks you will be able to look much younger.
Gelatinous cream from wrinkles:
+ gelatin — 1 teaspoon,
+ water — 100 ml
+ honey — 3 tablespoons,
+ glycerin — 0,5 glasses,
+ salicylic acid — on the tip of a knife.
How to cook
1. Pour gelatin water and allow to steep for 15 minutes.
2. Add all other ingredients and mix.
3. Place the container with the mixture in a water bath and carefully stir until then, until it becomes homogeneous.
4. Remove the container with mixture of water and cool, whisking constantly to make a jelly cream.
5. Fold the cream into a glass jar with a tight lid.
How to use and store
Apply the cream on face, neck and décolleté daily for 2 hours before bedtime for 20 min. the Remnants of the cream that is not absorbed into the skin, remove with a cloth.
The resulting cream is enough for 1 month of use. Keep on the top shelf of the refrigerator. Take from the total mass of as much cream, how much for one application, give him a little warm and apply to the skin.