Presented 1200-horsepower electric supercar Draco GTE
Electric sedan Drako GTE, the performance of which is 1200 HP, was shown to the public in Quail.
At the beginning of the current year, the company Drako Motors, presented the first teaser hypercar GTE. Now the car is officially shown at the Quail.
The novelty has got an attractive appearance with slim headlights, a carbon fiber hood and huge air intakes in the front bumper. From Drako GTE has hidden door handles and on the rear of the car located built-in spoiler. The interior of the car is made with leather Alcantara, while the Central panel is decorated with the infotainment system with touchscreen.
Hypercar under the hood hides four electric motors that develop a total power of 1200 HP and 8 800 Nm of torque. The car runs on battery power 90 kW/h While acceleration to 100 km/h remains unknown, however, the company stated that the maximum speed of the GTE is 332 km/h.
Drako GTE in your vehicle has Öhlins suspension and brake system Brembo carbon ceramic. In addition, representatives of the company told that the vehicle will be equipped with a system of torque-vectoring, governing the “positive and negative torque at each wheel thousands of times per second” that should provide a better stability when turning.
The company Drako is going to release 25 models of GTE. The price tag for the base model is 1 million 250 thousand dollars. At the moment, the company is taking pre-orders and delivery of cars will begin in 2020.