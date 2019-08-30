Presented a new crossover of Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 GT
Received power plant of 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive, the new French concern Peugeot has become the most powerful model in the history of the company.
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 GT is a symbol of the future and the company’s transition to new technologies, including types of energy.
In-class hybrid cars, this new product has the best indicator emitted into the atmosphere gases CO2, also becoming the most powerful French car company Peugeot.
The Union gasoline engine of 200 horsepower with two electric motors gave this result. The first motor has an output of 110 horsepower, it is combined with the transmission.
The second electric motor reaches up to 112 horsepower, it uses the rear of the transmission. From 0 to 100 km/h in hybrid car can accelerate in 6.5 seconds and to travel 59 miles on a single battery charge, which is not a high rate at the moment among hybrids and electric vehicles.
A high level of comfort and good specifications just the same provided the combination of the EMP2 platform, and multi-link rear suspension. Though the drive and implemented on the rear axle, it hasn’t affected the space in the cabin and Luggage compartment.
This modification Hybrid4 will be available only in the configuration of the GT along with luxurious upholstery salons Greval Grey Alcantara as well as the finishes “Grey Oak” of genuine old oak.
The crossover is also equipped with a convenient system ADAS — cruise control system with Stop & Go and keeping the vehicle in the lane.
This car is already available for order in France. Orders in the rest of Europe started only in October of this year.