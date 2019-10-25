Presented a new generation of Honda Fit
In the framework of the presentation show showroom in Tokyo by the Japanese manufacturer Honda presented the new generation of the popular car Fit. Recall that Fit is the name for Japanese market, in Europe the model is called the Jazz.
It is known that the car will have five trim levels: Basic, Home, Ness, Crosstar and Luxe. Versions will vary with package options, equipment equipment and design. For example, analysts predict much success picking Crosstar, it will be: 16-inch alloy wheels, additional body kit bumpers, roof rails (the rack) on the roof of a car and more. “The updated Fit will raise the bar of comfort and pleasure to the driver,” added CEO Takahiro Hachigo at a press conference.
It is reported that absolutely all versions of the model Fit will be installed electronic security system Honda SENSING. This package helps the driver to avoid traffic accidents. Honda SENSING includes six electronic assistants for a more safe and comfortable driving, which are divided into passive (warning of the danger, while not interfering in the process of driving) and active (not so much warn of danger, help how to avoid the consequences of carelessness behind the wheel or sudden changes in road conditions).
All trim levels will be available onboard infotainment system of a new generation of Honda CONNECT, which is installed on the cars of the Japanese manufacturer in 2015. Honda Connect is the first automotive media system using the NVIDIA Tegra processor and a modified version of the standard software platform for Android smartphones. With this system the user can control climate control unit, receive navigation instructions and information about the operation of the major automotive sites, make phone calls, play multimedia, browse the image from the rear view camera and much more.
An updated model of the Honda Fit will also be available in a hybrid version called e:HEV. As stated by the automaker, this car in the urban driving mode can be controlled by the electric motor without turning the engine. Information about petrol versions of the Honda Fit will be available closer to start of sales on the market in early 2020. The new hybrid model planned for February next year, around the world, the start of sales will be later.