Presented “expedition SUV” on the Peugeot 3008
A unique model was created for a special project of the magazine Top Gear.
The French company has turned the crossover Peugeot 3008 in the show car, equipped it with all necessary equipment for the expedition. The new tent, 17-inch steel wheels and has been tested in the Northern section of the Ho Chi Minh trail in Vietnam.
“Expedition SUV” were created in a single instance, and founded the Academy version of the GT Line. Under the hood, the model comes with a 1.6-liter PureTech gasoline engine with output of 150 HP and 140 Nm of torque. A couple of the unit is a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
Additionally, the crossover has got front skid plate, bottom, aluminum trunk Rival on the roof, equipped with auxiliary led light and mount for bike and original color scheme. According to managing Director of the British branch of Peugeot the aim of the project was to reveal the true potential of the model.