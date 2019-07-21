Presented render of the BMW 8-Series Shooting Brake
I must admit that the BMW 8-Series is one of the most beautiful and stylish cars, which currently produces the Bavarian automaker.
Rendering from JB Cars demonstrates new BMW 8-Series Shooting Brake, which, as it turns out, looks better than the two-door coupe. At the same time to change the look of the car did not need a lot of work, and the results are impressive.
Ulmana roof line will help to increase choice for passengers using the rear seats of the car, and will provide extra space in the trunk. The car became not only more attractive but also practical.
However, the new BMW 8-Series Shooting Brake will never be on the conveyor, if only BMW will not go on a limited production development in cooperation with design Studio.