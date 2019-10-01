Presented the budget 8-seater minivan
The Chinese company SAIC and General Motors presented a joint product — eight cheap minivan Wuling Hongguang Plus, the main advantages of which were functionality and price.
Joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling has been operating in China for 17 years. Bestseller company was until recently a family of Wuling Hongguang. Kompaktvan for 9 years, has sold 4.5 million copies. But lately his popularity began to decline. So the company decided to revive the sales of new more capacious modification, which is called the Wuling Hongguang Plus.
The size of the new minivan: length – 4 722 mm and width 1 840 mm, height – 1 810 mm.
The outlines of the body in the Chinese minivan overly square. In the cabin – three rows of seats with the landing formula 2+3+3 or 2+2+3. The third row of seats is enough space for Luggage. The interior design is very simple. In the top configuration has a large tablet media system, but in the base – but it sticks out a utilitarian cap with embedded radio and “krutilki” the air conditioner. The movement of the minivan results in a 1.5-liter turbo engine, 147 HP, which is paired with no alternative “mechanics”. Rear – wheel drive. In China the car will cost less than 10 thousand dollars. Sales will begin in October.