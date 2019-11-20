Presented updated crossover Mitsubishi ASX
A few days will be the official debut of the model for the Chinese market.
On November 22 in Guangzhou will take place the premiere of the updated crossover Mitsubishi ASX, but on the eve of the Chinese media have published pictures of the model on which it is possible to note only a slight difference from the global version.
The main changes are concentrated in the interior of the compact model, which is equipped with a large touch screen, multimedia, a different instrument panel and a front panel and a narrower Central air vents and others. The interior is finished in brown leather with diamond stitching.
Under the hood will be installed no alternative 2.0-liter “aspirated” with 167 horsepower and 197 torque. Drive – only the front. The model will be produced at the facilities SP Mitsubishi and GAC.