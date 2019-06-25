Presented with an elephant and climbed on the neck: Zinchenko resting in Los Angeles to Own a Sedan (photo, video)

June 25, 2019

Подарил слона и залез на шею: Зинченко отдыхает в Лос-Анджелесе с Владой Седан (фото, видео)

The football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, who became the second consecutive time the champion of England in the “Manchester city”, resting after a busy season. Having gone for a few days in Moscow, where his mother lives, Sasha with his girlfriend, a famous sports journalist Vlada Sedan — waved to the United States.

Judging by the photos exposed in Instagram Zinchenko, bored him once. Entertainment in Los Angeles is saturated from beginning to end. But that’s donated to favorite huge pink elephant seem to be the real problem. While the player carries it for yourself…

Apparently, it is not without extreme. “All the organs are reversed then, “wrote Oleksandr Zinchenko, after a visit to Own one of amusement.

