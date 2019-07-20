Presenter Ruslan Senichkin played a warrior in the television series “the Slavs”
Next year on the TV channel “1+1” will premiere a new television series “Slavs”. It was the work of the producers of the first Ukrainian-Slovak co-production “Border” Andrey Ermak and Wanda Adamik Hricova. The project is created with the participation of TV channel “1+1” and the Slovak TV JOJ, with the support of Ministry of culture of Ukraine.
This Ukrainian version of “Vikings” on the Ukrainian-Slovak Director of the group headed by the international cornera and Director Peter Belgacom. Shooting the series take place in Zhytomyr region.
The leading morning show “snidanok z 1+1” Ruslan Senichkin got the role in the TV series “Slavs”. He will play one of the soldiers, antagonists, nomads-Avar — descendant Turkish Avars. Hero Ruslan in the name of Skaga will oppose the main character in a tense battle scene.
In the series presenter will appear in chain mail, with long hair and a kerchief on her head.
“In my childhood I rode horses. But before filming of the series had to practice, to rehearse, to frame everything was harmonious and beautiful. But with a sword I had not dealt and fought with such weapons. Over our fighting scenes in the project people worked with international experience, who were involved in stunt performances, including the TV series “Game of thrones”, and also worked with British film Director, producer Ridley Scott and the American — Steven Spielberg,” commented Senichkin.
“My third unit Director Sergei Sanin chose Ruslan because, first, he had to type for a role Avar more among the other candidates, and secondly, Ruslan successful and well-known broadcaster,” — said creative producer production company’s European Partnership Media Group Elena Bobrovskaya.
At the core of the series on the traditions and mythology of the ancient Slavs, as well as real historical facts. The audience for 12 episodes about the history of the Slavs at the turn of VI-VII centuries.
Main character is a real historical character Self — Frankish merchant, who became the first known by name of a Slavic Prince. He led a revolt of the Slavs against the Avar khanate, won the war and founded the first Slavic state, which historians would later call the State Itself. Event series taking place at the moment when it is among the Slavs.
The series will show you how a hero with the help of the Slavs and their gods will go from smuggler Frankish arms to Slavic monarch.