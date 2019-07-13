Presenters Andrey Malakhov, Maria Sittel and other members ‘teleconference’ Russia – Ukraine were in the ‘Peacemaker’ (PHOTO)

Russian TV presenters Andrey Malakhov and Maria Sittel appeared in the database of the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker”, which includes persons “in the actions which contain signs of crimes against national security of Ukraine, life and health, peace, security of mankind and international legal order”.

In personal cards Malakhov and Sittel said that they took a “conscious participation in outreach provocations of Russia (the aggressor) – the so-called “teleconference between Russia and Ukraine “Need to talk” organized anti-Ukrainian propaganda channel “Russia1”.

For the same reason, in the base of the “Eretria” made actress Valentina Talyzina and Margarita Shubina, the former Soviet athlete, coach in gymnastics Lidia Ivanova. Talyzina also imputed an “open justification of the Russian aggression” and “anti-Ukrainian propaganda”.

We will remind, originally the “historic humanitarian” Russian-Ukrainian teleconference was scheduled to be held on July 12 between the TV channels “Russia 1” and NewsOne, however, in Ukraine this has caused a huge scandal. The Prosecutor-General’s office opened a criminal case under article “attempted treason”, the owners have suspected of financing of terrorism because of alleged ties with the Russian NewsOne “PSB”. The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky found the teleconference, “cheap pre-election PR”. In the end, NewsOne refused to participate in the broadcast because of threats.

RTR, in turn, did not cancel the program, but instead of a teleconference as such get a transmission about the relationship of Russia and Ukraine with the participation of mostly actors and athletes. Political issues were not addressed. The relationship with the people of Ukraine were carried out through Skype, the correspondent of “Russia 1” also caught Ukrainians at the Kiev station in Moscow metro, shot in the capital’s karaoke club sing Ukrainian songs.

During transmission showed 15 excerpts from films and TV series, was made by 19 artists and athletes, there were 12 songs in Russian and Ukrainian languages, estimated by the BBC Russian service. Sitting in the Studio honored artists of the RSFSR and a bit of the audience. Promised show of “ordinary” people, not actors or presenters in the Studio were two – a brother of the writer Arkady Yining and the son of actress Margarita Shubina.