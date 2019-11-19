Presents a cheap alternative to the Hyundai Solaris
The Korean automaker is doing its best to promote their budget models new export markets.
Recently in Costa Rica made its debut compact car Hyundai Verna in China is better known under the name Reina. In fact, it is the “next of kin” Solaris.
It is known that the basis of the sedan is the platform PB is related to the model of the previous generation Hyundai Accent and Kia Soluto. In the engine range of the new items went uncontested 1.4-litre petrol engine Carr 95 HP, which is combined with either 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed “automatic”.
Interior Verna quite a budget.
The initial notchback boasts only systems ABS, EBD, front airbags, side protection curtains, attachment for child seat ISOFIX, 3-point seat belts with pre-tensioners, air conditioning with mechanical control, mirrors with electric drive, driver seat height adjustment, multifunction steering wheel, infotainment system with 7-inch touch screen, USB and Bluetooth.