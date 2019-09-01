Presents car limited edition Mopar Dodge Challenge
Designers designed the look of the model quite original.
The car has a schedule Shakedown.
The case is decorated with an asymmetrical Central strip and the rear is spoiler emblem Mopar.
The car has received aluminum wheels of 20 inches. As for changes to the interior, they are almost there. The front seats have embroidered brand logo on the back and covered with skin. The rapids also received lining of the brand Challenger.
The car received a powertrain HEMI V8 to 6.4 liters and 485 horsepower. The motor works together with a six-speed transmission. It is possible to order and “machine” in 8 steps. The model features a Brembo brake system.
Next month the car will be on sale at the end of the year to start delivery. Will be made one hundred copies of the car — 90 is designed for the USA, 10 for Canada.
The cost model in the USA starts from 45 thousand dollars.