Presents convertible Daihatsu Copen Sport GR
Miniature convertible receives from Toyota Gazoo Racing, both mechanical and cosmetic improvements.
Toyota has introduced a series of sports car models in Japan in 2017. Gazoo Racing modified models form a three-tier system based on the number of completed improvements, and the base model got the name “GR Sport”. They are followed by a medium level of “GR” and the flagship “GRMN”. On top of the model range is the Super Sport hypercar capacity of about 1,000 horsepower.
Gazoo Racing showcases car produced by the subsidiary of Toyota — Daihatsu. The tiny two-seater convertible will be offered in Japan in GR version Sport with a number of technical and visual improvements. Volume three-cylinder engine kei car 660 CC and the power is 63 HP, as the transmission acts 5-speed manual or 7-speed CVT.
The developers have focused on the handling by retuning the suspension and enhance body stiffness. Convertible Copen GR Sport also received an upgraded electric power steering that provides “a sense of unity between steering and driving the vehicle”.
Exterior updates include a revised bumper and grille, and a set of exclusive BBS wheels, tinted led headlights and taillights. Inside a sports atmosphere Recaro seats, a Momo steering wheel, supplemented by a different instrument cluster with red accents.
Daihatsu Copen GR Sport will go on sale in Japan next month.