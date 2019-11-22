Presents Mercedes-Maybach GLS with a luxurious interior
The company Mercedes-Benz showed at the auto show in Guangzhou the first crossover luxury sub-brand Mercedes-Maybach. They became a modified version of the GLS model.
Mercedes-Maybach GLS retained the wheelbase size 3135 millimeters from the usual GLS, while in length it is shorter than two millimeters (mm 5205). A new crossover may be a four – or five-seater, whereas the conventional GLS accommodates five or seven people. The rear seat are shifted in the direction of the rack 120 mm, and separate chairs — 30 millimeters to each other, which gave an additional 16 mm of space around the shoulders and elbows of passengers. Luggage capacity in five-seat variant has decreased from 890 to 525 liters.
A backrest separate chairs with Ottoman, heated, ventilation and massage, as on the sedan Mercedes-Maybach S-class, is adjustable from 27 to 43.5 degrees. With them on the second row has its own dual-zone climate control, curtains on the Windows, electric, heated armrests and a large tunnel in which there are folding tables, a fridge, wine glasses and a removable seven-inch tablet to control the 11.6-inch touch monitors mounted on the backs of the front seats.
The equipment includes 1590-watt Burmester audio system with 27 speakers and intercom system and a multimedia system with MBUX from 12.3-inch touchscreen display and the ability to control the native voice commands. Second standing next to a 12.3-inch screen — digital tidy with four types of registration.
Crossover Maybach presented only with index “600”, but it does not put a twelve-cylinder engine. Under the hood hides a diesel four-liter V8 with two turbines with a capacity of 558 HP (850 N·m). Between him and nine-storyed “automatic” features a 48-volt starter-generator EQ Boost, which gives an increase of 22 HP (250 N·m) in the first seconds of acceleration. Crossover curb weight of 2785 pounds accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The maximum speed is 250 km/h.