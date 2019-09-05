Presents smartphone Honor 20S — a simplified version of Honor 20
As planned, on September 4 officially unveiled a new smartphone Honor 20S, which is only slightly different from the usual Honor 20.
Honor 20S is equipped with a chip 810 is Kirin Kirin 980, graphics Mali-G52 instead of the Mali MP6-MP10 G76. The novelty has 128 GB of flash memory, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, a microSD card slot.
In the presence of a triple main camera to the main 48-Megapixel sensor with aperture of f/ 1.8, 8-Megapixel wide-angle sensor and 2-MP sensor depth to the scene. On the front panel there is a 32-Megapixel front camera. The pixel size of frontali and the main sensor was the main camera 0.8 µm.
Honor 20S has a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080p+, covering 96% of color gamut NTSC. The fingerprint scanner installed on the side of the phone. Powering the device the battery capacity of 3750 mAh battery with support for fast charging 20 watts.
Honor 20S immediately became available for pre-order. Sales start on 5 September. The first customers will receive the gift wired earphone Huawei AM115. Version with 6 GB of RAM valued at $240, and with 8GB RAM at $265.