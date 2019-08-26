Presents trailer for “Star wars: rise of Skywalker” (video)
The Disney Studio has released a trailer for the new film of the famous Saga “Star wars: rise of Skywalker”.
Now the video was posted online. In the beginning it presents footage from the previous films. “Thousands of generations live in you, but this is your battle,” says the disembodied voice of Luke Skywalker.
One of the most spectacular moments of the teaser is the battle of Rey, and Kyle Wren amidst the raging waves. As well as ray (played by actress Daisy Ridley), armed with a double-sided red lightsaber, a weapon of the Sith. At the end of the video to hear his signature breathing of Darth Vader, hinting to the audience in his presence.
The film will be released in December this year. Eighth episode — “Star wars: the Last Jedi” — was released in December 2017 and has gathered 1 billion 333 million dollars.
