President of “Napoli” called life in China “der…mom”

President of “Napoli” Aurelio De Laurentiis scandal spoke about the desire of players Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon to leave the Italian club for the game in China.
According to him, he won’t interfere.
“I’m not going to keep them (Mertens and Callejón – approx. LB.ua) in Napoli. Every player has his price, which depends on where he plays, the quality of the game and age. If Mertens and Callejón want to live in the village…me in China, but with the big salary – it’s their problem”, – quotes the words of De Laurentiis Football Italia, citing an interview with Aurelio Sky Sport Italia.
“If they see that their main goal is money, then let them go to China. They are mistaken in thinking that the country was close”, – concluded the President.
Earlier it was reported that a Chinese club has offered the 32-year-old Mertens a two-year contract with a salary of 12 million euros a year and will attempt to sign the Belgian this winter.
In turn, his contemporary, the Spaniard Callejon can go to the “Dalian IFAN”, which is headed by his compatriot and former Liverpool Manager Rafael Benitez.
Both players, who play for Napoli in 2013, end-of-season contract ends.
At the moment, the team of Carlo Ancelotti is in 4th place in the standings Serie A, behind leaders Juventus by 6 points.