President Schwarzenegger and acid rain in Los Angeles: how Hollywood saw the future 40 years ago
The film Ridley Scott’s “blade Runner” begins in November 2019 in Los Angeles. Gloomy futuristic city with flying cars and Replicants ruthless has little in common with the modern metropolis: the wildest imagination of filmmakers, fortunately, did not materialize. However, some Directors and writers managed to some extent to predict the future, which slowly becomes real (or is already a thing of the past).
Edition BBC examined how Hollywood imagined a future of 40 years ago.
Famous fantastic neonoir Scott was released in 1982 and quickly became a classic of the genre. In the story the main character — detective Rick Deckard performed by Harrison Ford, must find and destroy a few runaway androids (Replicants) that are outwardly indistinguishable from humans.
In the center of the plot — the mysterious Tyrell Corporation where the Replicants are manufactured copies of humans created by genetic engineering. They are grown as slaves to perform dangerous or humiliating work, but gradually more and more actively resist their masters, and organize riots against people.
Los Angeles in the film is chaotic, depressing, crime city without sunlight. The giant light panels flashed cold neon, between the endless skyscrapers, dodging flying cars and the sky constantly dripping poisonous acid rain.
However, through a gloomy style of cyberpunk of the 80s and you can see the real problems of contemporary cities: overpopulation, climate change, environmental problems and a growing dependence on high technology.
Similar dark picture can be seen in other sci-Fi Hollywood movies of the era. However, some filmmakers still prefer to look to the future with optimism. Here are some of the most striking “predictions”.
1. “The terminator” (1984)
The action takes place in 1984 and 2029 thDah.
James Cameron still looks some kind of warning to mankind against the background of rapid technological progress and robotics. The events begin to develop in 2029: the world is immersed in war of humans against machines, and machines clearly seem stronger. Robots controlled by the network “Skynet”, which many years ago came out of human control. Skynet sends one of the robots into the past to kill the mother of the hero, who in the twenty-first century needs to raise a rebellion against the machines and win the war.
The future is here also shown without sunlight and beautiful scenery: the monster car driving through the scorched dead earth in search of survivors dirty people who hide in the tunnels and catacombs.
The terminator in the performance of Arnold Schwarzenegger not only became the most famous cyborg in movie history, but also showed how helpless he feels the common man against soulless machines with artificial intelligence.
2. “The running man” (1987)
The action takes place in 2019.
The current year was chosen as the duration for another fantastic dystopia with Schwarzenegger on the novel by Stephen king. This time the residents of Los Angeles threatens already not an army of robots and a totalitarian government that came to power after the earthquake and the protracted economic crisis.
The main character is a COP Ben Richards refuses to carry out the order on execution of peace demonstrations the starving, then he is forced to take part in a TV show whose characters act as a Gladiator and should be killed live on the amusement of the audience.
3. “Back to the future 2” (1989)
The action takes place in 1985, 1955 and 2015Oh.
If in the first film of the famous Comedy franchise, a young California resident Marty McFly was sent 30 years into the past, then in the second part he goes in the future. Which, however, not so much today name.
Heroes of the picture in 2015 are extravagant colorful costumes, moving in flying machines and “statolith”, and in cinemas, meanwhile, is the film “Jaws 19”, directed by max Spielberg (son of Steven Spielberg, born in 1985). From the headlines we, in particular, find that Washington is preparing for the visit of “Queen Diana” and that the thumb can be used for payments instead of credit card.
The predictions of the authors of the film did not come true: the last (fourth) sequel to the movie “Jaws” came out in 1987, and Diana Princess of Wales died in a car crash eight years after the release of pictures.
4. “The destroyer” (1993)
The action takes place in 1996 and 2032 years.
The creators of the sci-Fi Thriller with Sylvester Stallone also decided to look into the future with a sense of humor. In the story of the COP John Spartan and terrorist Simon Phoenix in 1996 fall into a cryogenic prison, where they manage to break free after almost 40 years.
Los Angeles 2032 was a very safe city where almost no crimes being committed, sex has become virtual, profanity is prohibited, and police have not use a firearm. Therefore, the escape of dangerous criminals from “cruel XX century”, wreaking such havoc that the authorities have to thaw ahead of time as a cruel policeman from the past to capture him.
In one scene, the heroine of the film mentions “the presidential library of Arnold Schwarzenegger” and explains that the popular actor was allowed to run for President, despite his Austrian origins. In real life President Schwarzenegger did not, but 10 years after the film’s release he was elected Governor of California.
5. “Escape from L. A.” (1996)
The action takes place in 2013.
On the wave of success of the action movie “Escape from new York” (1981) directed by John carpenter decided to make a sequel, this time choosing the place of the West coast of the USA. In the sequel, the country is under a brutal totalitarian dictatorship, Los Angeles (before new York) turns into a kind of concentration camp for those who do not recognize the new laws.
In the beginning of the film the audience reported that the country has banned red meat, and freedom of religion, and all marriages must be approved by the Ministry of health.
Los Angeles on the screen once again appears bleak post-apocalyptic hotbed of crime and Vice, and its most famous tourist spots (including the famous sunset Boulevard) destroyed and stand in desolation.