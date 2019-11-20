President Zelensky loves your ass! assured trump’s Ambassador Sandland (photo)
Wednesday, November 20, in the U.S. Congress continued public hearings under the procedure of impeachment of the President of Donald trump. His testimony gave the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sandland. Recall, it is one of the key figures in the so-called “Ukrainedate” — the scandal that erupted after a telephone conversation between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky July 25. The Democrats seek to prove that the American President was blackmailing the head of a foreign state for the purpose of extracting personal political gain.
In a nutshell it looked like this. Trump wanted Zelensky publicly announced the resumption of the investigation of the activities of the company Burisma, a member of the Board of Directors where for five years he was hunter Biden, the son of former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. Such a statement would cast doubt on Biden Sr., who is considered the current administration as the most likely rival trump in the presidential election of 2020. Also from Zelensky wanted public confirmation that Ukraine, not Russia, had tried to intervene in the presidential elections of 2016 in the United States, playing up the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
In the implementation of this plan was directly involved Kurt Volker, who was then a post of the special representative of the US State Department in Ukraine, personal attorney trump Rudolph Giuliani and Ambassador Sandland. Walker and Sandland has twice testified to members of Congress. It is known that a draft statement, which the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky had to do at the urging of trump, wrote Walker and Sandland. That’s just 19 Nov Volcker told Congress that in the original version, which he wrote, was not a word about Burisma and the Biden name was not mentioned. They appeared there after the draft got into the hands of Giuliani and Sandland.
That is why the testimony of the US Ambassador to the EU forward. Sandland was surprised by his frankness so much so that Democrat Adam Schiff, who heads the Committee of the house of representatives on intelligence, was sitting with her mouth slightly open. Schiff usually asks a lot of questions at these hearings, seeking to obtain from the witnesses as much information as possible. Sandland he almost never interrupted.
Gordon Sandland is considered a person of trump. The President appointed him Ambassador, though the businessman never was in the diplomatic service. In fact, from his first words, Sandland acknowledged that trump used in conversation with Zelensky principle “service for service”. “I know that the members of this Committee have often expressed a complex reality in the form of simple question — whether the exchange of services? As I stated before, about the call and the meeting at the White house, the answer is Yes!” said Sandland.
Now the Democrats are rejoicing. Ambassador, in your own words “threw trump under a train” believes the representative of the BBC in the United States Paul Danahar. I agree with him , former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. He called the speech Sandland “absolutely devastating” for trump.
Until now, the defense of the Republicans was based on the fact that the President trump, insisting on reopening the investigation with respect to and Burisma hunter Biden, pursued only one goal — the fight against corruption in Ukraine. Sandland explicitly stated that Trump didn’t care about Ukraine! The only thing that interested him is to undermine the image of Joe Biden.
Ambassador Sandland said another important thing in Congress. He stressed that trump wanted Zelensky only statement on the resumption of the investigation, but not the investigation. All this ingenious combination was designed only for American voters. They had to be convinced that Biden is in Ukraine were defending their own interests, not the national interests of the United States.
Another bright moment of the hearings. One of the Democrats asked Sandland: “if you Spoke in a telephone conversation with President trump these words: “I am in Ukraine, President Zelensky loves your ass.” Yes or no?”.
“That sounds like something I might say. So we’re talking with President trump”, — said the Ambassador.
Later it became clear what strategy defense chose Sandland. He blames everything on Giuliani. The Ambassador said that he did not want to work with the personal lawyer of the President. Against Giuliani in building relations with Ukraine were, in his words, and Kurt Volker, and charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor. But Giuliani insisted, and the President trusted him fully.
Opinions of American media were divided. Some believe that Sandland just scared and doesn’t want to go to jail, and therefore strives to take all the responsibility. Others believe that everything is more complicated than it seems. Looks like trump has decided to blame everything on Giuliani. He’s done this before in history with its former counsel, Michael Cohen, asking to lie at the hearings in Congress, when he investigated possible links trump with Moscow. Cohen was forced to take the blame upon himself for the payment of money the porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about the sexual relationship with trump. Now it behaves and Sandland. He justifies not so much himself, as President. Villain looks like Giuliani and trump are to blame only in the fact that so trust your lawyer.
Obviously, the President of the United States carefully watched today direct telecast of hearings in Congress. Tramp for half an hour has postponed his departure to Texas, waiting until Sandland finish answering all the questions. Only after that the President left the White house and headed for the waiting helicopter. Reporters rushed to the President.
Trump was holding a few sheets of paper on which something was written in large letters by hand. The President turned to reporters and said that the poor knows Gordon Sandland. “Although it looks good to me small,” added trump, knowing that hardly anyone would believe. After all, Sandland donated to the inauguration of the trump million dollars. And they often met and talked with each other.
Then, looking at his notes, trump said: “Want to know what I wanted? Camera ready? I don’t want anything. No services for the service!”. It is obvious that the President was referring to his conversation with Zelensky. After these words, trump sat in the helicopter and flew away.
