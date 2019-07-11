Press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
The announcement of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is approaching and the closer it is, the more rumors and leaks happening in the network. Today we decided once again to show the exterior of the flagship and published by his press renders. It says that they are official, so this will be Galaxy Note 10.
Something new we have not seen. An earlier image of the flagship has allowed us to create his image, but the current renders only confirm what was known previously.
The images confirm a very narrow frame around the screen and round hole under the frontalka. The main camera is a triple and the fingerprint scanner is sent to the display. With the Galaxy Note 10+ on the back side needs to install the system from 4 sensors.
It is also worth noting curved edges of the screen, and no button for voice assistant Bixby.
According to preliminary information, the Galaxy Note 10 has to offer Infinity-O screen diagonal of 6.3 inches, chipset Exynos or Snapdragon 855 9825, front facing 10 megapixel camera and the back camera will offer the sensors at 12 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP.
Recall that the announcement of the flagship with stylus support will be held on 7 August.
Source: phonearena.com