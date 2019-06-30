Press Secretary of the White house were injured in a stampede at the meeting, trump and Kim Jong UN

| June 30, 2019 | News | No Comments

PHOTO : ZumaTASS

ASIA

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham received injuries in a stampede at a meeting of the President of the United States Donald trump and the Supreme leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-UN. The talks began on Sunday in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

The media claim that Grisham was involved in a skirmish with the representatives of mass-media, accompanied Kim Jong-UN and covering a meeting of leaders.

It is worth noting that Donald trump became the first serving US President to set foot on the territory of North Korea. With him behind the demarcation line was the President of South Korea, moon Jae-In.

Previously, the DPRK was visited by only two presidents of the United States: Jimmy Carter visited the country in 1994 and 2010, and bill Clinton visited in August 2009. By the time of the visits of both policies has already left the post.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.