Press Secretary of the White house were injured in a stampede at the meeting, trump and Kim Jong UN
PHOTO : ZumaTASS
ASIA
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham received injuries in a stampede at a meeting of the President of the United States Donald trump and the Supreme leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-UN. The talks began on Sunday in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
The media claim that Grisham was involved in a skirmish with the representatives of mass-media, accompanied Kim Jong-UN and covering a meeting of leaders.
It is worth noting that Donald trump became the first serving US President to set foot on the territory of North Korea. With him behind the demarcation line was the President of South Korea, moon Jae-In.
Previously, the DPRK was visited by only two presidents of the United States: Jimmy Carter visited the country in 1994 and 2010, and bill Clinton visited in August 2009. By the time of the visits of both policies has already left the post.