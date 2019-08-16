Prestigious but dangerous: how to earn police in the United States
Six policemen on August 14 were injured during a shootout with criminals in Philadelphia. Officers reported that they “had to escape through Windows and doors to escape the bullets.” During the arrest of drug traffickers, the bandits took hostage two police officers, they had to release the commandos. The operation was accompanied by a shootout, where the cops miraculously survived. This is just one of many examples of how dangerous is the work of the police. How much they earn for that risk their lives daily?
In this issue figured out edition of Fox Business.
According to the Bureau of labor statistics, the national average wage of a policeman is 29,35 dollars an hour. In 2018, their average annual salary was $ 63 $ 380. In 2016 (the latest data), the U.S. employed more than 12,000 local police departments.
Data for States
Police and patrol officers in California get paid the most — 48.78 per hour, and Mississippi — less — 17.09 per hour.
The new York state ranks second in the level of remuneration of police — 35.23 per hour, in Florida the law enforcement officers pay to $ 26.89 per hour.
City data
Law enforcement agencies in the cities often earn higher salaries due to a higher level of crime than in rural areas. So, the police of Los Angeles have the highest salary of about $ 50 per hour, and the police of Cleveland is just $ 30 per hour, which is the lowest among major cities. In the new York city law enforcement officers earn about $ 37 per hour, and in Miami — $ 35 per hour.
The cost of training officers
According to the National police Fund, the cost of training and equipping one full-time police officer to exceed $ 100,000 and last up to 18 months, and law enforcement agencies requires about three to five years of service to these initial investments have paid off.