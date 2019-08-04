Pretty beach “Bunny”: a model from Moldova became the face of famous brand of swimwear is…
Model from Moldova Elena Matei chosen as the face of the new collection of swimwear company Beach Bunny called Resort 2020. About it writes Daily Mail.
The publication clarifies that the collection of the 33 bathing suits were created based on the nature of jungle and rainforests, and will be officially released in October 2019.
“I am very glad that I had the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic brand, which previously worked as Kate Upton, Irina Shayk and candice Swanepoel. Swimwear Beach Bunny shows the natural beauty and confidence of women, passing at the same time a touch of glamour and fun,” said the model in an interview.
Thus journalists note that for the first time a girl from Moldova noticed in adolescence on the streets of Bucharest the scouts of one of the fashion houses. Since Elena has collaborated with many fashion publications, including Harper’s Bazaar Greece, Elle Greece, and Vietnam, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Ocean Drive and Vogue.
She also participated in fashion shows of many well-known brands and was included in the prestigious edition of the book “the Angels”, taken famous fashion photographer Russell James, along with models such as adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge. In addition, James also photographed Helen for her campaign with aromas of Raw Spirit.
Currently Elena has a contract with ELITE MODEL MANAGEMENT, so a huge part of her time she spends on the road between new York, Miami, Los Angeles and Europe.
Not less active Matei and social networks: on her account in Instagram signed by almost 160 thousand people. The main topics of the posts Helen — travel, modeling and life.
