“Pretty girls”: Ani Lorak declassified her best friend
Living in Russia and recently replaced its image of the Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak was able to survive the effects of divorce with your ex-husband Murat Nalchajian.
According to media reports, after the divorce, the singer really talk to eight-year-old daughter Sophia, after explaining to the girl why her parents can no longer live together.
The little girl took this news without the children’s whims and tantrums, and now they have established the trust relationship.
What relationship developed between mother and daughter, the singer showed in her account in Instagram.
“Mothers and daughters are always best friends”, — has signed it post.
Needless to say that fans of Ani strongly supported their favorite.
“Our favorite, good evening to you”, “Beautiful”, “This is the most important thing in life. Take care of each other!”, “Sun happiness”, “Well, finally your photo. Lovely girls!”, “What beautiful”, “how cute! I love Ani Lorak”, — writes the followers.
We will remind that now she maintains friendly relations with the ex-spouse for their child, not forbidding him from seeing Sophia. At the same time she does not hide that is happy with current boyfriend, 26-year-old sound-producer of the record label Black Star Egor Gleb. At the same time the marriage of Ani Lorak does not reflect yet.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ani Lorak recently boasted of shooting a new video in Sicily. To that end, she recalled his hot pictures. To the announcement, it added a photo to close the top, who could not hide his breast.
