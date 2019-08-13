Price growth in Ukraine exceeded the forecasts: the national Bank called the reason
The actual rate of inflation in Ukraine in July at 9.1% in annual terms was higher trajectory forecast published in the inflation report National Bank of Ukraine for July.
As stated in the comments of the regulator, the deviation was due to the higher growth rate of prices for some raw food, while core inflation corresponds to the predictions. The NBU said that the tight monetary policy has been a major constraint fundamental pressure on prices, in particular, through the channel of the exchange rate.
“The actual inflation indicators show that the overall rate of inflation exceeded the trajectory forecast of the National Bank, primarily due to factors on the supply side of food, in particular, due to adverse weather conditions,” — said in comments. At the same time, as noted by the NBU, the fundamental inflationary pressure is generally consistent with the expectations of the NBU.