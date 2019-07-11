Price of new iPhone models
The new Apple smartphone will be presented in September this year, but we already know quite a bit about them.
A fresh leak has revealed details about the expected cost of future smartphones. Announced the price tags relate to the Chinese market.
According to the provided data, the successor to the iPhone XR to be sold in China at a price of 6800 yuan, equivalent to $988. For example, now iPhone XR sold on the market for $900.
The successor to the iPhone XS will receive a price equivalent to $1290 at the current price of $1190. As the largest successor to the iPhone XS Max estimated at $1420 compared to the current $1320.
Thus, according to these rumors, Apple is not just not cheaper, and will rise again.