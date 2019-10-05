Priceless balm from the green nut — the drug that puts on your feet and heals serious disease!
Healer by Sergei Gerasimov based on the healing properties of green walnut and other biologically useful substances has created a balm that is called “Balm Gerasimov”.
The main components of balsam: walnuts, alcohol, honey and propolis.
WHAT DISEASES CURES BALM
Indications of “Balm Gerasimova”: treatment of various tumors, including prostate, mastitis; treatment of pulmonary diseases, even tuberculosis and bronchial asthma; treatment of diseases of the joints, vascular and skin diseases, hypothyroidism (reduced thyroid function) and some others.
In the process of making the balm Gerasimov takes into account the phases of the moon, uses structured water. One of the secrets of cooking balm is its six-month aging at a certain temperature. These conditions provide a higher quality fermentation product.
The balm has an excellent taste, is used in small quantities (missing teaspoon), easily penetrates into the body (due to the alcohol and honey) and reaches the sore spot, propolis enhances the therapeutic effect.
On the evidence presented, a positive result from the application of the balm was observed even in the case where patients do not comply with recommended diet and routine and did not refuse from Smoking.
PREPARATION:
- You can try to make a similar balm. Detailed recipe and technology of preparation is, of course, a proprietary mystery Gerasimov, but you can try.
- In any case, no harm, if to do so: to take 0,5 l spring, Molodechno or boiled water, 0.5 liters of vodka, 0.5 liters of honey, 200 g of chopped nuts milky-wax ripeness and 200 g of crushed propolis.
- The nuts should break in full – they will contain the most iodine and other trace elements. Chop them with a knife or grinder. Propolis finely nastrogat knife.
Chopped nuts, propolis put in a 3‑liter glass jar and pour fresh floral honey, water and vodka. Put in a dark place where the temperature 35 to 40 °C. higher temperatures destroys the enzymes, and low weakly contributes to the process of fermentatio.
Aged from 3 to 6 months. It is necessary to drink 1 teaspoon before meals 1-3 times a day on the above methods for kerosene and “Todikamp”.
I think the contraindication to the use of balm for walnuts is hyperthyroidism (increased production of iodine hormones by the thyroid gland).